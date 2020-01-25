The clock is ticking on Pennsylvanians who want to be compliant with federal identification guidelines.
Beginning Oct. 1, a federally-accepted form of identification — including the state's new REAL ID driver's license or ID card — will be required to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building in Pennsylvania. REAL ID licenses have been available in Pennsylvania since last March and are federally compliant.
“We understand that October may seem like a long time from now, but it will be here before we know it,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers said at an event Friday at the Lehigh Valley International Airport to remind Pennsylvanians of the deadline. “We encourage residents interested in applying for a REAL ID to start the process now and be aware of all the document requirements.”
According to officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, more than 700,000 Pennsylvanians have already chosen to get a REAL ID-compliant identification card. Based on data from other states with optional REAL ID programs, PennDOT anticipates that approximately 1.3 million of its customers will get a REAL ID before the federal enforcement deadline. It is not a requirement that state residents get a REAL ID, but residents with standard state-issued identification won't be permitted onto airlines without additional ID beginning in October.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) considers a current passport or military ID acceptable identification for boarding an aircraft.
“While the deadline is ten months away, the time will fly by before we know it,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central. “Anyone who is interested in applying for the compliant identification should get their documents in order now to avoid waiting in long lines later this year with other last-minute applicants.”
An upgrade to a compliant REAL ID will cost a one-time fee of $30 and a renewal fee — $30.50 for a standard, non-commercial driver’s license.
Residents can get a REAL ID by filling out an online application, visiting a PennDOT Driver License Center — the ID will be shipped in the mail within 15 days — by visiting one of 12 REAL ID Centers statewide — including one in Williamsport and Wilkes-Barre — to have documents verified and imaged, and receive a REAL ID on site.
Federal regulations require that PennDOT must verify the following documents for a customer before issuing a REAL ID-compliant product:
Proof of identity (Original or certified copy of a birth certificate with a raised seal or valid U.S. Passport).
Proof of Social Security number (Card must be original and the name on the S.S. card must match the identity document).
Proof of all legal name changes (Marriage certificates or court orders approving a change of legal name).
Two proofs of current, physical PA address (examples include a current, unexpired PA driver’s license or ID, a PA vehicle registration card, or a computer generated utility bill showing your name and address).