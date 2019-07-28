Work continues on the final pier for the river bridge, which is the centerpiece of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, contractor Trumbull Corp. is erecting the girders on the final pier for the 15-span bridge. The piers range from 60 to 180 feet high on the 4,545-foot long bridge.
Beams are also being added on a regular basis and PennDOT says there should be minimal impact to traffic as the final pieces of the bridge are moved into place.
The southern portion of the bridge has beams in place and work is underway to prepare the deck for cement placement.
Paving is next on the northern portion of the project, on the Northumberland County side of the Susquehanna River. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is constructing the subbase and will begin construction of the cement-treated permeable base. PennDOT said motorists should watch for slow-moving trucks entering and exiting the construction site along Ridge Road and along Route 147.
The entire project will now end in 2027 — original plans were for completion in 2024 — due to environmental clearances and shifting plans to avoid the fly ash basin on the southern section.
The northern portion of the CSVT is still scheduled to open in 2022, connecting Route 147 and Route 15 with the river bridge that has been a mainstay of construction on the northern end connecting highways on either side of the Susquehanna River.
The southern section will begin construction in 2022, the same year the northern section is set to be completed and open to the public. The northern section is about 75 percent complete, Beck said.