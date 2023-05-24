WINFIELD — The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) river bridge was a picturesque background for the dedication of a new boat launch on Wednesday.
Officials from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Winfield Access Boat Launch, located at 15 Lees Lane just off Silo Lane in Union County under the new river bridge. The ceremony also coincides with National Safe Boating Week, which falls from May 20-26.
"This is a great addition to the boaters and anglers in this area," said Eric Husser, the PFBC District 5 Commissioner. "It's terrific and a great asset to the region."
The new boat launch was built as part of the $938 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project to mitigate the project's impacts on the recreational use of the river. Construction of the ramp and parking lot was completed in late 2022 and the ramp was transferred from PennDOT to the Commission in March.
The access is located approximately 2.5 miles upstream from the Northumberland Point Access at the confluence of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River and three miles downstream from Chillisquaque Access. It provides additional float-trip length options on the West Branch Water Trail. The new bridge allows for convenient shuttling for point-to-point paddling, officials said.
Gerald Wertz, of PennDOT Engineering District 3, said recreational resources were considered during the development of the Thruway.
"We recognized the importance of the river in recreation," said Wertz. "We also understood the piers of the river bridge would have some effect on boating, swimming and other activities that are widely enjoyed at the upstream end of Lake Augusta."
State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, thanked all who live and boat in the area for "their patience, input and willingness to work with us throughout the project."
Corey Ellison, the executive director of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired "a huge inflow of paddlers."
"People are searching for new and exciting opportunities to engage with friends and families," said Ellison. "The addition of this water trail access is very needed. We are very excited to see this access come on board."
Cecilia Belfanti, of Mount Carmel, owns riverfront property near the new boat launch.
"I love it," said Belfanti. "I've been involved with this for years and worrying about the safety of boaters. I'm very pleased and thrilled that PennDOT signed it over so the Commission can do their job."
Belfanti said she wished her late husband, former state Rep. Bob Belfanti, could see it.
Officials also used the event to highlight boating safety tips with Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial kick-off to the busy summer boating season. Multiple events are being held throughout Pennsylvania in conjunction with the boating safety observance.
"This new access area is a wonderful addition for boaters in Union County, and we can really use the extra space," said Laurel Anders, the director of PFBC's Bureau of Boating. "Over the past several years, we have seen an incredible increase in the number of boaters, especially paddlers on canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards."
While the explosive growth in boating is welcome, Anders said many new boaters have limited knowledge of the waters they'll be navigating. The same can be said for experienced boaters on new waterways, she said.
The law requires all boaters to have a lifejacket. Boaters should never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Boaters should have a boat plan and check the weather forecast.
"The No. 1 thing you can do is wear your life jacket," said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Fish and Boat Commission. "Ask yourself if you're willing to take that chance. Imagine coming here to this new access, and your family has to come and see your boat not back and your boat trailer still here. Please, wear your life jacket."
Each year, approximately 80 percent of victims who die in boating incidents were not wearing a life jacket, said Shaeffer.
Wertz also encouraged similar safe driving practices during the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the years.