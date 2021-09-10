SUNBURY — PennDOT encourages visitors to Penn State home football games to monitor www.511PA.com/psf for real-time travel information when driving to University Park.
511PA includes travel information for every Penn State home football game, beginning with Saturday’s game against Ball State. Travel information will be available beginning the Thursday before each home game through the Monday after.
The Penn State football page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event. Travel times and alerts are provided for each parking zone: West Zone (access via Atherton Street to Park Avenue); East Zone (access via U.S. 322/I-99 to Park Avenue); North Zone (access via Fox Hollow Road); and South Zone (access via University Drive and Porter Road from College Avenue/U.S. 26).
Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras and traffic speeds on the map. The page also includes the 2021 Beaver Stadium Parking Map.
For more detailed information on work zones and roadway restrictions motorists may encounter in or around State College, visit the PennDOT District 2 Regional Page.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.