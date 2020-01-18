MONTOURSVILLE — Nearly 300 people attended one of two job fairs hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation earlier this month.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT were encouraged to speak with employees in the units of their interests and were able to apply on-the-spot for open positions. Pennsylvania CareerLink was also on hand to assist job seekers. Design, Construction, and Maintenance units provided displays and demonstrations showcasing current projects such as the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, technology such as adaptive traffic signals and samples of materials used throughout the district.
Three higher education institutes participated in the event: Professional Drivers Academy (Milton), Central Pennsylvania Diesel Institute (Liverpool) and The Academy (Williamsport).
PennDOT said it is planning additional job fairs in the future.
