DANVILLE — PennDOT will be imposing lane restrictions on Route 54 and Route 642 in Valley Township next week.
From Monday through Aug. 12, T2 Utility Engineers will be drilling utility test holes along Route 642 between Kindt Road and Route 54. Work will shift Aug. 15 and 16 to Route 54 between Red Roof Inn Road and Jersey Town Road.
Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Drivers are urged to be alert, slow down and expect delays.
— THE DAILY ITEM