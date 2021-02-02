PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions on Interstates 80 and 180, while some restrictions remain in place across the northeast part of Pennsylvania.
According to PennDOT and the Pa. Turnpike Commission, these restrictions will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Motorists are urged to avoid non-essential travel as crews continue their work to clear and treat roadways.
Also on Tuesday, all Montour County government offices are closed.
The following roadways have Tier 1 restrictions in place:
- Route 33 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 80;
- Interstate 78 from Route 33 to the New Jersey border;
- Interstate 81 from Interstate 80 to the New Jersey border; and
- Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Lehigh Valley Interchange (Interstate 78, Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Interstate 81, Exit 131).
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) that are towing trailers; Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and Motorcycles.
The following roadways have Tier 4 restrictions in place:
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to Route 33;
- The entire length of Interstate 84; and
- Interstate 380 from Interstate 80 to Interstate 81
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) that are towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing, and winds are expected. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. If travel is necessary, motorists should generally reduce speeds, increase following distance, and be aware of changing conditions.