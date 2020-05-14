The number of people killed in vehicle accidents on Pennsylvania highways dropped to its lowest total since record-keeping began in 1928.
PennDOT announced Thursday there were 1,059 statewide highway fatalities in 2019, 131 fewer than 2018.
“While this is certainly good news, even one life lost is one too many,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We must continue to work with our partners to decrease traffic deaths through education and outreach. We urge all Pennsylvanians to always wear their seat belts and never drive impaired or distracted.”
The number of unrestrained fatalities dropped from 398 in 2018 to 330 last year, the lowest in 20 years. Other areas that saw significant decreases in 2019 were fatalities in aggressive driving crashes, fatal crashes involving a driver 65 years of age or older, and pedestrian fatalities:
There were 129 fatalities in aggressive driving crashes in 2018 compared to 95 in 2019;
Fatalities in crashes involving a driver 65 or older dropped from 330 in 2018 to 281 in 2019; and
Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 201 in 2018 to 154 last year.
According to national data, over 90 percent of crashes are caused by driver behavior.