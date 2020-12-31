PennDOT plans to implement travel restrictions for tractor-trailers and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state on Friday in anticipation of possible icy roads.
With icy conditions expected across the state, PennDOT urges drivers to avoid travel if possible.
At noon Friday, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border. On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place (I-99, I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border), no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
“Our team is ready and will work before and throughout the storm,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow.”
At 2 p.m. Friday Level 4 restrictions go into effect: On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place (I-81, 84 and 380 north of I-80), no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place.