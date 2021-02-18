PennDOT reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstates 80 and 180 this morning as the latest winter storm hits the region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph.
PennDOT crews' primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow, officials said. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, hazardous conditions are likely during the evening commute with 3-6 inches of snow expected throughout the day.