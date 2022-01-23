PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on part of Interstate 80 and the entire length of Interstate 180 due to the winter storm.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
• Interstate 80 from Clarion County to the Danville Exit exit 224 in Montour County
• Interstate 180 (entire length)
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.