PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles and reducing speed limits on Interstate 80 and Interstate 180 in parts of the Valley as the winter storm spreads across the state.
Level 4 restrictions will go into place at 7 a.m. along Interstate 180 and on Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border.
Under Level 4 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.