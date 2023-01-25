Snow began falling in the Valley around 11 a.m. and PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several highways in the region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph along the entire length of Interstate 180 and along Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange) in Northumberland County.
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane. A winter weather advisory is in place until 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.