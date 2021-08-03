DANVILLE — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew spent a good part of Monday removing large dead trees stuck on the base of the Danville-Riverside Bridge, but there were no apparent problems with traffic.
The maintenance work is scheduled to continue today from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., meaning traffic may again be restricted to a single lane with flagging.
Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank told Mayor Bernice Swank, though, the work might have been completed on Monday, the mayor said.
The chief was unavailable Monday evening, but the mayor said he told her traffic was flowing with the lane restriction.
“They were getting rid of the trees,” Swank said. “We had no complaints.”
The PennDOT crew used a crane on the bridge to lift the trees up onto the bridge.
PennDOT spokeswoman Maggie Baker urged drivers to use caution in the single lane traffic.
“Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone,” Baker said.
