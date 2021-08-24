MONTOURSVILLE — A district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties are scheduled for this week across the Valley.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, the contractor, Pennline Corporation, will install new RPMs on Routes 11/15 between the Juniata/Snyder County line to north of Selinsgrove in Snyder County. The contractor will also be installing RPMs on Route 61 and Interstate 180 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union County.
Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
— THE DAILY ITEM