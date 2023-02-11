The first construction contract of the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Transportation Project is 15 percent complete, according to PennDOT officials.
On Friday via Zoom, Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, and Matt Beck, assistant plans engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee on the $900 million road project. The current contract is one of three for the southern section.
“Right now, they’re on schedule,” said Deptula. “There are some areas they’re a little bit behind, but nothing to get too excited about. There are also areas where they’re a little bit ahead.”
In June, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. This contract is for earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. Noise walls, as well as nine new bridges, will be included in the second contract for the southern section. The third construction contract is for highway paving.
Preparation for the second contract is at 90 percent while the third contract is at 40 percent, said Beck.
Right now, Deptula said a lot of work is currently being done around the Route 61 connecter. The area was cleared and grubbed with huge piles of wood chips being removed.
“There’s a construction access road between Baldwin Boulevard and the bridge from Sunbury to (Route) 11/15 that was constructed and is now in use,” said Deptula. “You’ll see equipment and vehicles coming in and out of there.”
A waterline in that Shamokin Dam area is being relocated. Excavation for two box culverts are also occurring, he said.
At the section of Route 204 and Mill Road, a subcontractor is installing traffic signals that will be functioning in April.
Shamokin Dam Mayor Joseph McGranaghan, who also chairs the transportation committee, said residents have been complaining about the backup alarms during the day. Beck said the white noise alarms are only for night time construction.
The final parts of the northern section will be completed in the spring. While the northern section is open to traffic, Deptula said the nine overhead sign structures still need to be installed over two months in early 2023 between Winfield and Montandon.
A truck overturned on a ramp on Northbound Route 15 a few weeks ago and damaged some of the guide rails in that area. Officials expect the overhead sign structure should help with that issue and will reassess if needed.
The second contract for the construction of nine new highway structures and bridges will be bid out late this year. Construction will begin in 2024, said Beck.
The third contract for paving and interchanges at Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam will begin in 2026 with an anticipated completion date of 2027, he said.
“Overall we continue to make good progress on design,” said Beck. “We continue to anticipate the opening in 2027 for the southern section.”