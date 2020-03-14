SHAMOKIN DAM — PennDOT officials on Friday said they don't expect the $885 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project to be affected by the 2019 coronavirus.
The question was raised on Friday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Transportation Committee meeting at Hoss's Steak and Seahouse in Shamokin Dam. The committee meeting is also the last live chamber event until at least late April in response to the spread of the virus.
"That's yet to be determined, just like everything else going on in the world," said Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, about the potential impact of the pandemic on the project. "As of right now, no, but we'll see as things progress."
The construction sites for the project right now have 35 workers at the bridge, but those numbers will increase exponentially as construction season ramps up, said Deptula.
"It's really difficult to say what will happen," he said.
The new construction season will start with paving in April. The northern section is expected to be completed and opened to traffic in 202, he said.
The southern section continues with the design phase, said PennDOT assistant plans engineer Mathew Beck.
April's transportation meeting is canceled unless new information needs to be shared. If the meeting is held, it will be scheduled for the chamber building at 2859 N Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, said committee Chair Joseph McGranaghan, also the mayor of Shamokin Dam.
"It is a concern, and I understand people taking the necessary precautions," he said.
Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett said all live events and meetings for the chamber are suspended until the end of April. The chamber may use videoconferencing if a meeting needs to happen, he said.
This includes the Joint Legislative Breakfast with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce on April 17 and the 2020 GSVCC Food & Wine Fest on April 19, he said.
"We're following the lead of Geisinger, largely because what they're recommending is evidence-based," said Garrett. "It's important to stay focused on the science of this so we're always prepared and not panicking. IF we can follow the evidence-based strategy at Geisinger, we'll get through this just fine."