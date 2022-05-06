LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions today on Interstate 1-80 eastbound in Lewis and Turbot townships for shoulder repair work and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for shoulder restoration.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials say, contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing shoulder repair work on Interstate 1-80 eastbound between Route 1006 (Eight Street bridge) in Lewis Township and exit 1 (Watsontown exit) in Turbot Township.
Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where work is being performed.
Shoulder restoration along Route 254 between the Route 147 southbound off-ramp and northbound ramp in Turbot Township will be performed at the same time, officials said.
Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed and traffic to be shifted slightly.
— Francis Scarcella