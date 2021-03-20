DANVILLE — PennDOT maintenance crews in Columbia and Montour counties will pick up litter next week along Interstate 80, Route 11 and Route 54.
Crews will be picking up litter on Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26, during daylight hours at the following locations: Interstate 80 between the Northumberland County line and the Luzerne County line; Route 11 between Danville and Berwick; Route 54 between Interstate 80 and Danville.
Crews will also be out in Northumberland County next week, including: Interstate 80, between mile markers 210 to 216; Interstate 180, from Interstate 80 to Lycoming County line; Route147, from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.