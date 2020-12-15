PennDOT officials are pre-treating roads across District 3 today in advance of tomorrow's expected winter story.
Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties throughout the day today, officials said.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. You can track the location of PennDOT plow trucks on www.511PA.com.
According to PennDOT, its "primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow." PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
Heavy snowfall rates may result in whiteout conditions. Unnecessary travel s
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.