NORTHUMBERLAND — Just in time for Thanksgiving, motorists will be able to drive onto King Street off of Route 11 in Northumberland.
The state Department of Transportation will remove the detours around the King Street reconstruction project on Wednesday afternoon, when the main work for Duke, Water and King streets will be finished.
Work on King Street between Priestley Avenue and Front Street has been ongoing for months. That work included construction of curbs and sidewalks, installation of traffic signals and signs, and other miscellaneous work, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Kim Smith.
“Detours will remain in effect until Wednesday afternoon,” Smith stated. “Watch for changes to traffic patterns.”
The work was part of the $13.7 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project in the borough.
Ted Deptula, an assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, told the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee earlier this month that the main work for Duke, Water and King streets was scheduled to be finished before Thanksgiving.
Minor milling and paving under daylight flagging next spring mean the project will be finished in June next year. Deptula said.
Traffic patterns should be significantly improved once the project is finished, he said