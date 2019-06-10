Drivers can expect lane and vehicle width restrictions on William Penn Drive in Kelly Township Union County between Airport Road and Route 15 starting Tuesday.
PennDOT will resurface the road. The work includes milling, resurfacing, drainage improvements, pavement markings and guide rail upgrades.
Vehicles over 11 feet in width will be prohibited and other traffic. Flagging crews will direct traffic through the daylight lane restrictions, according to PennDOT.
The work is part of a multiple route project that includes resurfacing on Fairgrounds Road and Airport Road in Buffalo and East Buffalo townships and Lewisburg Borough and Route 15 in Kelly Township and Lewisburg Borough.
Work on Route 15 will be performed at night. PennDOT said it will issue a press release when this portion of the project is scheduled to begin.