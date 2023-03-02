SUNBURY — Winter weather and colder temperatures could lead to some icy travel Friday.
PennDOT urged motorists to travel with caution and said it may implement 45 miles-per-hour speed restrictions as needed on affected state roadways. During such restrictions, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane, according to a news release from the state.
"PennDOT crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning," PennDOT officials said.
AccuWeather is forecasting little to no accumulation of snow or ice from the winter weather event in the Valley.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College has not issued a winter storm warning for the region, but is forecasting wintry precipitation for most of the state.
"Rain will generally prevail across areas west of the Allegheny Front, while areas to the east will receive some mixture of snow, sleet and ice. Snow accumulation mixed with ice could be seen in the higher elevations north of I-80," NWS said.