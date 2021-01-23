WHITE DEER — Rolling roadblocks will be in place in both directions of Interstate 80 east of the Route 15 interchange next week.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, a contractor will slow traffic while performing utility work over Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 210, just East of the Route 15 interchange.
The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.
— THE DAILY ITEM