HARRISBURG — A state senator has been charged with possession of child pornography by the state Attorney General's office.
AG Josh Shapiro tonight announced charges of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility against state Sen. Michael Folmer, of Lebanon County.
Shapiro's office said CyberTip reporting revealed an image of child pornography was uploaded to a social media account. The investigation led to the home of Michael Folmer in Lebanon. The Office of Attorney General 's Child Predator Section, Lebanon City Police Department, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant today, found images of child pornography on the defendant’s phone and charged him.
“This defendant serves as a state senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said. “Tonight, our office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.
"I will continue to say it — no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable."
During the interview, Folmer admitted the social media account associated with the CyberTip was his. "Folmer stated that he had been dealing with some personal problems/issues and that he had received child pornography" through the account, according to the charges.
Shapiro said the case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones, that all charges discussed are accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.