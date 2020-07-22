Alcohol

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) clarified new guidance for licensees regarding sales of alcohol under Gov. Tom Wolf's new COVID-19 restrictions which began last week.

The restriction shut down nightclubs and bars that do not serve food and decreased the number of people who could be in a building from 50 percent capacity to 25 percent capacity.

According to the PLCB:

  • Sales of alcohol for on-premises consumption are only permissible as part of a meal purchase. The definition expressly states that a snack, such as pretzels, popcorn, chips, or similar food, does not meet the definition of a meal.
  • A customer who wishes to consume alcohol on premises must also purchase a meal; a group of customers may consume alcohol on premises as long as a meal is part of the group's purchase.
  • Additional drinks may be purchased while the customer is consuming the meal, but no further drinks may be purchased after the meal is finished.
  • Bar service of food and/or alcohol is prohibited.
  • For Pennsylvania manufacturers (breweries, distilleries, and wineries), meals may be provided by the licensee or by a third party, such as a food truck.
  • Casinos may no longer provide drink service on the casino floor.
  • If a club does not sell food, either directly or through a concessionaire, it cannot use its liquor license.

According to a news release from the state, the rules will be enforced by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Liquor Control board and the Department of Agriculture.

