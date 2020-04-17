Pennsylvania saw a 6 percent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time since April 11 the increase was more than 5.9 percent. The 1,706 new cases pushed the state's case total to nearly 30,000.
Only two new confirmed COVID-19 cases were found in the Valley in the latest data released by the state Department of Health. The statewide total is now 29,441.
There were also 49 new deaths statewide. There have now been 756 Pennsylvania residents who have died due to the novel coronavirus according to state health officials.
Locally, the state still has confirmed one death: In Snyder County on April 1. Snyder and Union counties both had one new confirmed case in the latest round of data. Friday's state totals show 159 in the Valley: 60 in Northumberland, 48 in Montour, 26 in Union and 25 in Snyder.
On Friday, state health officials also began releasing county-by-county data on negative tests. Montour County has 2,854 negative tests, followed by Union County (391), Northumberland (218) and Snyder (112). There have been 117,932 negative tests statewide.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of current total deaths, 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.