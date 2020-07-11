Pennsylvania confirmed 813 new coronavirus cases in its data released Saturday and has averaged 877 new cases per day over the last five days.
The Valley continues to have slower growth in new cases, gaining only two new cases -- one each in Northumberland and Union counties. Allegheny County, with 215 new confirmed infections, remains a hot spot for the virus, according to the state Department of Health. Philadelphia County increased by 105 cases.
There were 17 new deaths statewide linked to the virus. To date, 6,897 Pennsylvanians have died because of COVID-19 and an estimated 77 percent of the now 94,689 cases have recovered. Fourteen Valley residents have died due to the disease to date. No new Valley residents were added to the total in Saturday’s release.
Since the state began tracking the novel coronavirus in March, 590 Valley residents have tested positive: 343 in Northumberland County, 98 in Union County, 77 in Montour County and 72 in Snyder County.
Residents in Montour County have the most negative tests in the Valley with 4,837, followed by Northumberland County at 4,318, Union at 2,968 and Snyder at 1,050. Statewide 817,634 tests have returned negative results.
Seven fewer Pennsylvania patients (646) are hospitalized with the disease today and six fewer (91) are on ventilators. According to the state Department of Health, 81% of the states ventilators -- 4,330 -- are available for use.
Across the Valley, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at seven long-term care facilities, three each in Northumberland and Union counties and one in Snyder County. One new resident case was confirmed in a Northumberland County facility, bringing the county’s total to 55 residents and eight workers. Three residents at a Snyder County facility and one resident and two employees in Union County have also been infected. There were no new cases in those counties and Montour County has yet to have a case linked to a long-term care facility.
The state has administered 132,648 tests in the last seven days and there have been 5,135 positive test results.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,453 cases among employees, for a total of 21,669 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,703 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,097 of our total cases are in health care workers.