HARRISBURG — Professional licensing waivers issued under the COVID-19 disaster declaration will begin to expire in several phases starting Aug. 17.
All waived and suspended regulations initiated due to the pandemic will expire by Sept. 30 unless terminated earlier.
The state reminds licensed professionals and others impacted by the waivers to return to compliance as soon as possible.
The nearly 100 waivers temporarily eased regulations to allow for extended temporary practice permits, expanded scopes of some practice for some health professions and allowed retired licensees to join pandemic response efforts more easily.
“The COVID-19 disaster declaration allowed us to mobilize our licensees to respond to this crisis while protecting the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians,” said Professional and Occupational Affairs Commissioner Kalonji Johnson. “With the end of the disaster declaration, licensees must go back to practicing and learning as they did pre-pandemic.”
A list of all waivers and anticipated expiration dates is available on the Department of State website, dos.pa.gov.
The department is notifying licensing boards, licensees, and stakeholders about the expiring waivers.
The Legislature ended the COVID-19 disaster declaration in June, while extending some license waivers. Legislative action is necessary to extend any waiver beyond Sept. 30.
“We know that some of these waivers were vital to licensees during the pandemic and that it would benefit their patients and those they serve if some of them were made permanent,” Johnson said. “The department is continuing discussions with the General Assembly about the needs and concerns of our licensees.”