HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the Pennsylvania Farm Show will host a Summer Food Fest, providing Pennsylvanians the opportunity to once again taste their PA Farm Show food-favorites as they countdown to the 2022 show.
The Summer Food Fest will take place inside the GIANT Expo Hall at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center from Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18. Vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
While the fest will not include the full offering of the traditional Farm Show food court, many fan favorites will be available in addition to food trucks and an assortment of Pennsylvania producers: PA Dairymen’s Association, PA Mushroom Farmers, PA Potato Cooperative, Snyder’s Concessions, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Blind Spot Nutbutters, CM Bars LLC, Hillbilly’s Jerky, Lancaster Trading House, Inc., Stroopies, Inc., Tastie Teas, Whispering Brook Farm, Wild LLC, Uglie Acres, Nana’s Cookies, Christina Maser Company, Little Specialty Foods, Whiskey Hollow Maple, Cheers to You
A full menu of product offerings is available online.
Parking is free and seating will be available for patrons to sit and enjoy their food.
In addition to food vendors, the Pennsylvania Farm Show has arranged for a small sampling of AgExplorer Stations to be available providing opportunities for agriculture learning opportunities from the Friends of Farm Show, Dauphin County 4-H, Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses, and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is scheduled to take place in-person from Saturday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 15.
