The number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania jumped 13.1 percent in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the commonwealth had the fourth most deaths of any state in the nation.
According to data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,410 Pennsylvania residents died of an overdose from May 2020 to April 2021. Only California (10,585), Florida (7,892) and Ohio (5,585) reported more.
Eleven states saw an increase of at least 40 percent, led by Vermont’s 69.9 percent increase. West Virginia (62.2), Kentucky (54.5), Louisiana (51.6) and Tennessee (50.1) also had an increase of at least 50 percent.
Three states — Wyoming, New Hampshire and New Jersey — saw fewer overdose deaths.
Fatal overdoses in Union County rose from 5 in 2019 to 8 in 2020. This year, Coroner Dominick Adamo said there were 5 so far through Wednesday morning.
Those killed by fatal overdose are predominantly white males from the ages of 25 through 44, according to data Adamo shares with the website, www.overdosefreepa.pitt.edu, a collaborative effort between University of Pittsburgh and medical partners to track data and provide resources.
“That’s been pretty consistent all the years,” Adamo said of the primary demographic.
The same could be said in recent years of the drugs most often discovered in toxicology reports on the fatal overdose victims: fentanyl and methamphetamine. Mixed-drug toxicity is often cited in these cases, Adamo said.
“Most everything is mixed,” Adamo said.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said there were 18 drug-related deaths in the county in 2020 and 24 in 2019. Montour County’s numbers tend to trend a bit higher since patients who live elsewhere but die at Geisinger after being sent there, are counted in the county’s total.
Lynn said that while his office has not totaled the numbers of OD deaths this year, “We have 11 in the last six months with more pending.”
“We are seeing a serious increase in overdose deaths in the last several months,” Lynn said. “This appears to be an addiction problem not related to COVID.”
According to the Pittsburgh data, there were 27 fatal overdoses in Northumberland County in 2020. The county’s entry in the database has not been updated for 2021. There were 38 overdose deaths reported in 2019.
In Snyder County, there were three deaths in 2019, two in 2020 and one so far in 2021, according to the database.