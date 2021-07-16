Snyder County ranks 60th among the 67 Pennsylvania counties for residents who are fully or partially vaccinated for COVID-19, but positive cases of the disease in the county have been relatively few for the past two months.
According to figures released Friday by the Pennsylvania State Department of Health, 14,339 residents in Snyder County — or 39.8 percent of the population 10 years of age and older — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
By contrast, Montour County leads the state with nearly 72 percent of the population aged 10 or older — or 11,588 residents — having received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Snyder County Commissioner Adam Ewig attributes some of the reticence against the vaccination among residents in the county that has a population of just over 40,000 to the lack of full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"A lot of it is that it's not fully backed by the FDA," said Ewig, who said he has received two doses of the Moderna vaccination.
There's even hesitation among health care workers, he said.
At a Central Region Emergency Management Agency Task Force conference in Altoona on Wednesday, Ewig heard from several EMA directors who said they "struggle to get 50 percent of their staff as well staff at health care facilities" vaccinated.
Snyder County Board Chairman Joe Kantz said the rural nature of the county is also likely impacting the slow pace at which people are getting the vaccine.
"It doesn't surprise me," he said, noting that many people in the county — 3,692, according to the Center for Disease Control — have contracted the virus already. Eighty-six people in Snyder County have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which ranks the county on the low level of community transmission and reports only 24 new positive cases in June and 13 so far this month.
However, on Friday, the state Health Department reported that COVID-19 cases are on the rise this week in 43 counties, including Montour.
Snyder County Commissioner Chuck Steininger contracted the virus earlier this year and said his symptoms were not severe.
"I just had a headache," he said.
Steininger said residents in rural Snyder County may feel they are safer from contracting the disease because they "aren't in close proximity."
He could not receive the COVID-19 vaccine for 90 days following his diagnosis and is now waiting to see how the continued roll-out of the vaccination goes.
"I think people should get it when they and their physicians feel comfortable with it," Steininger said.
Kantz would not say whether he has been inoculated against the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of more than 608,000 Americans.
"I don't think people should ask," said Kantz, who also admits he's avoiding large crowds as much as possible. "I'm not too excited to be around large groups but I do look forward to seeing everyone."