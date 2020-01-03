Lawmakers from Pennsylvania agree that the United States and the rest of the world are better off following the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, in a U.S. airstrike Thursday.
“Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans," Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said in his statement. "The world is a better place now that he is dead. Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision. The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”
Democratic Senator Bob Casey echoed Toomey's sentiments.
"Suleimani was a military figure who inflicted terror and killed thousands in Israel, Iraq, Syria and other places," Casey said. "He was directly responsible for the killing of hundreds of American soldiers and civilians. The world is safer with him gone."
Casey has also requested as much information as possible into the decision to strike and what it means moving forward.
"The Trump Administration must provide a full briefing to Congress next week regarding the following: The intelligence used to authorize the strike; The legal basis for the strike; the nature of the threat articulated by the Pentagon in its statement last night," he said. "The Trump Administration must also brief Congress on the preparations and planning the Administration has undertaken regarding potential retaliation by the Iranian regime against Americans abroad and here at home.
"I have grave concerns that President Trump and his administration have not provided the American people with a comprehensive strategy on Iran."
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller tweeted his support of President Donald Trump late Thursday and fellow Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser released a statement after a series of tweets.
"Once again, President @realDonaldTrump has shown America will not back down, terrorists will be held accountable, and rogue states cannot continue to rule neighboring democracies through thuggery and intimidation. The death of Qasem Soleimani is a win for freedom," Keller tweeted.
“This mission was intelligence-based and aimed at deterring an imminent Iranian attack against American diplomats and service members, which Soleimani was actively developing," said Meuser. "The United States will always defend its national interests, both at home and abroad, and we should all commend and thank our U.S. military for its efforts to protect American lives.”