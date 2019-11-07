Pennsylvania continues to set records for retail sales and income for its state-run liquor system.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's annual report, in the fiscal year 2018-19, the PLCB had record sales of $2.67 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), a $75.2 million increase over the previous year. Net income for the year totaled $191 million, $32.8 million higher than 2017-18.
The PLCB returned $717.2 million to the state's General Fund, including $381.9 million in liquor tax and $150.2 million in state sales tax. Additionally, the Pennsylvania State Police received $31.3 million for the enforcement of liquor laws.
The top-selling local county was Northumberland County, with $6.5 million in sales, which ranked 38th statewide, from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
Union County's $6 million in sales ranked 40th statewide, followed by Snyder County ($3.9 million), ranked 51st and Montour ($3.3 million), ranked 54th. Snyder County's sales were the only of the four local counties to decrease over the last fiscal year.
Alleghany County was the top-selling county in the state with $309 million in sales, up nearly $10 million over the previous year.