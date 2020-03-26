Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, from left, Marina Spitkovskaya, Megan Boyle, and Stephen Bonett, all of whom are nurses, put on their protective outfits as the city's coronavirus testing site prepared to open next to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020. The site, which opened Friday afternoon, is the first city-run location where people can be swabbed to determine if they have the coronavirus. At the time of opening, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms.