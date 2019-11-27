HARRISBURG — The legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Pennsylvania is increasing to 21, although there’s an exception for veterans and service members who are at least 18.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a pair of bills that make the age limit also apply to e-cigarettes and vaping products. The legislation also expands the definition of a tobacco product to include e-cigarettes and other vaping products, and expressly prohibits the possession of these items on school grounds.
They’re banned on school grounds outside designated outdoor areas for nonstudents.
Pennsylvania joins 18 other states in making 21 the minimum age.
The new age takes effect on July 1.
“Numerous studies have shown tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes, are particularly harmful and addictive to youths and young adults,” said Gov. Wolf. “Raising the age to 21 in combination with barring e-cigarettes at our schools will help us prevent young Pennsylvanians from engaging in this dangerous behavior.”
The law comes as Massachusetts became the first state to permanently ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes, starting on June 1.
The ban is a response to the recent deaths linked to e-cigarettes and attempts to reduce their appeal to young people.
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, called the ban “a critical step to help end the worsening youth e-cigarette epidemic and stop tobacco companies from using appealing flavors to lure kids into a lifetime of addiction.”