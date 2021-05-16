There were 13 new COVID-19 infections in Valley counties and 1,111 statewide, according to the state Department of Health’s Sunday update.
Both numbers were the lowest reported since May 10.
The state also reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths, the highest one-day total since April 27. It ended a streak of five consecutive days of declining death totals. Since the pandemic began being tracked in March 2020, 26,816 Pennsylvanians have died due to the virus.
There were six new deaths in the Valley counties -- three each in Montour and Northumberland counties.
There were eight new cases in Northumberland County, three each in Snyder and Union counties and two in Montour.
DOH officials said 56,350 COVID shots were administered on Friday, including 32,162 that fully vaccinated residents. There have been more than 9.6 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December, including 65,000 who are fully vaccinated in the Valley.
On Saturday, the state reported its rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,920. The last time the state’s seven-day average was less than 2,000 was Oct. 27, 2020. The number was not updated Sunday.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 5.3 percent, the fourth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since Oct. 23, 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,499 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, down 74 from Saturday. Of that total, 330 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 27, and 228 were being treated on ventilators, down three.
In the Valley, there were 54 patients hospitalized according to state data, the same figure as reported Saturday. There are 38 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Fifteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville and one each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and five patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Nursing homes
There have been 2,195 COVID-19 infections and 324 virus-related deaths at 35 long-term care facilities in the four Valley counties. The state reports cumulative cases at the facilities, not active cases.
There have been 1,050 resident cases and 267 staff cases at 20 Northumberland County facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 74 staff cases at six sites.
In Union County, 270 residents and 55 staff members have been infected at seven facilities.
On campus
At Susquehanna and Bucknell universities, there are 10 combined cases on the campuses, down three from Saturday.
Bucknell University reported six active cases — all students — on campus Sunday morning, down three. There were no positive test results on campus on Saturday, according to the school’s dashboard. Four students were in isolation, down one from Saturday’s report.
Susquehanna University reported four active cases as of Friday morning, down four. The university does not update case totals on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
Two active staff cases remain at federal prisons in Union County, one each at USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg, the same numbers as reported Saturday. There are no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are four active cases — two inmate and two staffers — the same numbers as reported Saturday. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Sunday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 250 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Friday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.