The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reports that annual liquor sales were down 3.4 percent but still topped more than $2 billion in 2021-22.
The PLCB's annual report said the $2.12 billion in revenue is a return to 'near normal' pre-pandemic purchasing patterns, with 75 percent of the revenue from retail sales and licensee sales of $704.2 million.
Three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia, and Montgomery – accounted for 35 percent of statewide sales.
Total sales attributed to $839.3 million being distributed to the Pennsylvania general fund and state and local governmental beneficiaries in the last fiscal year.
In all, more than $786 was given to the General Fund, including $431.3 million in liquor tax and $169.7 in state sales tax.
The Pennsylvania State Police received $30.7 million for liquor law enforcement and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs received $6.6 million to education and prevent alcohol abuse.
According to the report, the PCLB in the past five years has given $3.7 billion to the Pennsylvania General Fund; $152.5 million to the state policel $22.4 million to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.