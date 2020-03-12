Catholics across Pennsylvania have been given the approval to miss Mass, but services will still be held throughout the state.
On Thursday evening, Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend, according to a release from the diocese.
Gainer made the move out "of great concern for the health and well-being of the faithful, their families, our clergy and parish staff, given the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak."
Those still wishing to attend Mass are welcome, but are asked to be careful in their contact with others, the diocese said.
Additionally, at this time, the preferred method of reception of Holy Communion is “in the hand.” This is not a theological but rather a practical recommendation. However, no one is forbidden from receiving Holy Communion on the tongue.