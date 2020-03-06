Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.7 percent in January, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
The national rate was also up a tenth from December to 3.6 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by six-tenths of a percentage point from January 2019 while the national rate was down four-tenths of a percentage point over the year, according to the Labor & Industry report.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 11,000 over the month to a record high of 6,549,000 due to gains in both employment and unemployment.