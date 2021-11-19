HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.0 percent in October according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report.
The U.S. rate also fell two-tenths of a percentage point from its September level, down to 4.6 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.0 percentage points below its October 2020 level and the national rate was down 2.3 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased 6,000 in October. The unemployment count fell for the eighth consecutive month.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 19,100 over the month to 5,760,800 in October, the sixth consecutive gain.