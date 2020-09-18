Pennsylvania's unemployment rated dropped 2.2 percent in August, a larger drop than the national rate according to the latest Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) employment situation report released this morning.
The state's unemployment dropped to 10.3 percent in August. The national rate fell 1.8 percentage points from July’s level to 8.4 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 5.8 percentage points from August 2019 while the national rate was up 4.7 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 59,000 over the month as the unemployment count fell by 144,000.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 59,500 over the month to 5,577,900 in August. Jobs increased in 9 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in trade, transportation & utilities, up 19,600 jobs from July.
Over the past four months, Pennsylvania has recovered 52.4% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.