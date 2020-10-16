Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped 2.3 percentage points over the month to 8.1 percent in September according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
The national rate fell 0.5 percentage points from its August level to 7.9 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 3.5 percentage points from September 2019 while the national rate was up 4.4 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 52,000 over the month as the unemployment count fell by 141,000 while employment rose by 194,000.