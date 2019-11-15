Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate increased by two-tenths of a percentage point from September to 4.2 percent while the size of the state's labor force increased for the fourth month in a row.
The national rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.6 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched last October’s rate while the national rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 23,000 over the month to 6,516,000, the fourth straight gain.
The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania increased 8,400 over the month to a record high of 6,065,000 in October. Jobs were up in 10 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from September was a gain of 2,500 professional & business services jobs. Trade, transportation & utilities, education & health services all rose to record high levels in October.