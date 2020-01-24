Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percent to 4.5 percent in December according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I).
The national rate was unchanged from November at 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate is up three-tenths of a percentage point from December 2018 while the national rate was down four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 18,000 over the month to 6,552,000, the third consecutive record high. December was the fifth consecutive month in which employment and unemployment both increased, signaling that Pennsylvanians have been entering the workforce.