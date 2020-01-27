Gas prices in the Valley dropped four cents a gallon last week, while a statewide drop of 6 cents was the large decrease in the nation according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is four cents cheaper this week at $2.708 per gallon.
All states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region saw gas prices decrease on the week. These five states saw the largest declines at the pump in the region and nation: Pennsylvania (-6 cents), Delaware (-5 cents), North Carolina (-5 cents), Maryland (-5 cents) and West Virginia (-4 cents).
The average price in the region dropped from $2.74 to $2.70. Last year, prices in the region were $2.478.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: $2.799 Elysburg; $2.470 Lewisburg; $2.726 Mifflinburg; $2.578 Milton; $2.649 Mount Carmel; $2.869 Selinsgrove; $2.669 Shamokin; $2.906 Sunbury.
The national gas price average is $2.51, which is three cents cheaper than last week, four cents less than last month, and 25 cents more than a year ago.