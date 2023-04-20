New COVID-19 infections remained low in the state and Valley for a sixth consecutive week.
It was also the fourth consecutive week with fewer than 100 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Health. Since mid-May 2022, the state had released data weekly on Wednesdays.
The state total of new infections was 2,317, the smallest increase since the move to weekly updates. It was down more than 1,156 from last week's reported total and a new low for the eighth consecutive week.
In the Valley there were 58 new infections. Montour County set a new low with five new infections. The other three Valley counties had slight increases. Northumberland County, a week after setting a new low with 29, reported 30 new infections. Snyder County, which reported a new low of five last week, reported 13 this week. Union County reported 10 new infections, after recording eight and five the previous two weeks.
Three of the state's 86 new deaths were Northumberland County residents, bringing the Valley total to 1,025 since the start of the pandemic. In the last four weeks, the state has averaged 81 deaths per week. Since weekly updates started, the state has averaged 125 deaths per week.
Nationwide, infections decreased by 13 percent in the last week. Deaths fell 25 percent and hospitalizations were down 7 percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 89, the 15th consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down 1,406 from 1,747 the week of Jan. 4 to 341 in the latest report. It is the fewest number of COVID-19 patients since The Daily Item began tracking the data provided by the state DOH on June 28, 2021.
Fifty-one patients statewide were in intensive care units (ICU) and 26 were on ventilators, down 19 and 9 respectively since last week
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 19 COVID patients — down four from last week and 12 in the last two weeks — and had three patients in intensive care units and two on ventilators after having none in both categories last week.
Geisinger in Shamokin had two COVID patients, down one from last week. Evangelical Community Hospital had two COVID patients, down one from last week. None of the patients at either facility was in the ICU or on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
All federal prisons in Pennsylvania were in Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) three levels.
There was one infection among prisoners at the medium-security prison at Allenwood and none at the low-security or United States Penitentiary (USP) there. There were five inmate cases at USP Lewisburg. There were no staff cases at any of the federal prisons in the Valley.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were no active inmate cases and one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 5 (down 5 from last week and 28 in three weeks) active inmate cases and 13 active corrections staff cases (the same as last week) statewide.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported for the fifth consecutive week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported for a fourth week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.