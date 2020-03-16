HARRISBURG — The public will be able to access trails, lakes, roads and forests, but facilities at the state's 121 state parks and 20 forest districts will be closed for two weeks effective March 17 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“People will have access to state-owned open spaces to continue to enjoy the healthful benefits of recreation and being outdoors,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “However, as part of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, all of the buildings at state parks and forests including the park and forest offices, and all restrooms will be closed, and all events and public educational programs are canceled.
“We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces including avoiding groups and crowds, and visitors should use the bathroom before they leave home,” Dunn said.
Closed facilities include:
-- Park and forest offices and visitor centers
-- Restrooms
-- Campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations
-- Public programs, events, and trainings are canceled