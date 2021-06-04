Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Jennifer Ruhl was charged Friday with covering up a driving under the influence investigation involving the father of a state trooper.
According to a report from the state police, Ruhl faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction and tampering filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.
Ruhl attempted the cover up in November 2019 while assigned as a patrol supervisor in Avondale, state police said.
Ruhl enlisted in the state police in January 1998, according to the report. She is assigned to the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
State police said she is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against her.