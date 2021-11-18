Spotlight PA
STROUDSBURG — A Chinese American teenager who was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police last year had his hands in the air when troopers opened fire, new videos reveal, prompting calls for an independent investigation.
The videos, recorded by the State Police, show the final moments of Christian Hall’s life on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2020.
Hall, 19, who had been diagnosed with depression, was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass near Stroudsburg, in northeastern Pennsylvania, when troopers arrived. They tried to persuade him to get down, but when they saw he had a gun — later determined to be a realistic pellet gun — they backed away.
Video previously released by the Monroe County district attorney shows Hall raising his hands in the air, with the gun in one hand, after a trooper fired bullets that struck the bridge.
But the final seconds before he was killed were blurred by authorities.
The full version of the videos — obtained by Spotlight PA and NBC News from Hall’s parents, whose lawyer received them through a subpoena — shows that Hall kept his hands above his head for 14 seconds in all. The videos show that Hall’s hands were still in the air, the gun in one hand, as two troopers fired another series of shots and he crumpled to the ground.
State Police troopers from outside the local barracks investigated the killing and turned the findings over to the Monroe County district attorney, who ruled it justified, saying the lives of the troopers on scene were in danger.
Michael Mancuso, an assistant district attorney, called Hall’s death a “classic suicide by cop scenario” at a news conference in March.
The fatal shooting drew protests from activists who questioned why State Police had opened fire on a teenager who appeared to be suicidal and needed help. Protesters also raised concerns about whether Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine Jr. could make an unbiased call given that his office regularly works with troopers to build cases.
Hall’s parents have begun the process of suing the two troopers who shot their son (the troopers’ names have not been released). They said they released the full videos because they believe Hall’s death merits more scrutiny, and they hope to spark fresh calls for an independent review.
“I would like to see an unbiased investigation take place,” said Gareth Hall, Christian’s father. “I personally would like to see those police officers brought up on charges.”
Ben Crump and Devon M. Jacob, the lawyers for George Floyd’s family, who are now representing Hall’s parents, said the troopers should not have shot Hall.
“Everybody knows when you put your hands in the air that’s the universal sign of surrender,” Crump said. “Why use the most excessive force?”
In October, Crump and Jacob sent letters to the U.S. Justice Department, FBI, and Pennsylvania’s attorney general asking for a new investigation into Hall’s shooting and the response to it by the State Police and Christine’s office. The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said it does not have jurisdiction because the local district attorney has not referred the case to it.
The letters accuse Christine’s office of falsely implying that Hall threatened troopers with the gun in the final moments before he was shot, while the full videos show that the gun remained above Hall’s head. The district attorney’s narrative and the blurred video lead “the viewer to believe that in the redacted portion of the video, Christian pointed the weapon at troopers and advanced on troopers; thereby justifying the use of deadly force,” the letters state.
In response to questions and an interview request, Christine’s office released a statement saying it stood by its finding that the shooting was justified.
Col. Robert Evanchick, the State Police commissioner, declined a request to be interviewed. The department could not comment because of pending litigation, a spokesperson said.
Three use-of-force experts who reviewed the videos for Spotlight PA and NBC News were divided on whether the troopers were right to shoot, but all said independent reviews are superior because they increase public faith in the process.
Karlin Chan, a community activist who focuses on anti-Asian hate in New York City and helped organize a rally there two months after Hall’s death, believes the case deserves more attention.
He has been in touch with Hall’s family and watched the district attorney’s March news conference on Hall’s death. He believes Hall was inaccurately painted as a criminal not deserving of sympathy.
“We can’t let this go,” he said. “We’re basically after accountability. We’re after the truth.”
